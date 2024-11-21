    Senate committee votes to keep film tax credits, but with a key edit

    A Louisiana Senate committee voted Tuesday to keep the state’s tax incentive for film production while reducing the cap on the program by $25 million, the USA Today network reports.

    The Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee voted Tuesday to continue the film tax credit, adjusting the cap downward from $150 million to $125 million, effective in 2025.

    The House of Representatives voted last week to ax the tax credit

    Lawmakers added a provision to the amendment, which stipulates that any remaining balance of $125 million or less would roll over into the following year.

    Read the full story

     