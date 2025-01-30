Sen. Cassidy wants to expand school choice 

Louisiana U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy joined Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, to lead two dozen Republican colleagues in introducing the Educational Choice for Children Act. The intention of the bicameral legislation is to expand educational freedom and opportunity for students, the USA Today network reports.

The legislation provides a charitable donation incentive for individuals and businesses to fund scholarship awards for students to cover expenses related to K-12 public and private education. U.S. Representative Adrian Smith, R-Nebraska, introduced an accompanying legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The act as written would provide $10 billion in annual tax credits to taxpayers, which would be administered by the Treasury Department. If approved, the measure would set a base amount for each state and then further distribute the credits on a first-come, first-serve basis.

