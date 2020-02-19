Sen. Bill Cassidy launches re-election bid 

Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy officially kicked off his Louisiana re-election campaign today by highlighting his storm recovery legislative work with a visit to a repaired, locally owned grocery store that was heavily damaged in the Capital Region’s 2016 massive flood.

Cassidy is seeking a second six-year term with a sizable campaign account, and he’s so far drawn no well-financed challengers. His situation is a stark contrast from his 2014 campaign when the then-congressman from Baton Rouge unseated three-term Democratic incumbent Mary Landrieu in a hard-fought, expensive race.

The GOP senator says he’s working “as if we have the strongest opponent in the world,” but he acknowledged the benefits of incumbency.

“Now that you’ve got a book of business, you can tell people, ‘I worked on your behalf,’” he says. In the Senate, Cassidy has been a reliable conservative Republican vote and continued his congressional reputation as a policy wonk, less flashy than Louisiana’s junior U.S. senator, Republican John Kennedy.

A medical doctor, Cassidy often focuses on health care issues, including efforts to improve access to mental health services. He’s won praise from President Donald Trump as a go-to senator for his health care knowledge—a recent shout-out from Trump that Cassidy mentioned as a point of pride Wednesday. He’s working with Ivanka Trump on a paid family leave proposal pending in Congress.

Cassidy held his 2020 campaign launch event at a Livingston Parish supermarket, a locally owned Rouses, flooded with more than 4 feet of water nearly four years earlier. He toured the grocery store, spoke with shoppers and asked questions of the workers about their own flood damage. Read the full story from the Associated Press.