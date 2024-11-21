Sen. Bill Cassidy is looking ahead to 2026

For more than a month, Sen. Bill Cassidy’s team has laid the groundwork for a shock-and-awe campaign, touting a $5.8-million war chest and releasing a who’s who of 145 members of his finance committee, the USA Today network reports.

The flexing of election muscles comes as potential challengers from his own party begin to emerge and remind voters that Cassidy was one of seven Republicans to vote to impeach Donald Trump in 2021.

When asked about his 2026 campaign by USA Today network, Cassidy listed legislative wins that he says “point to a lot of accomplishments for our state,” ranging from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, of which he was an architect, to his own bill banning surprise medical billing.

Cassidy’s campaign team notes that no incumbent U.S. senator has lost in a primary in the past 200 Senate elections across the country and that his cash on hand to begin the election cycle is a record for a Louisiana senator.

Among potential Republican challengers include Treasurer John Fleming, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins and state Sen. Blake Miguez.

