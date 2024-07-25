See why Kroger and Albertsons are pausing their merger

Kroger and Albertsons announced they were putting their $20 billion merger deal on hold while antitrust enforcers pursue lawsuits to block it, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The deal, initially announced in the fall of 2022, would have merged the two largest supermarket operators by store count in the nation. The two grocers have argued the deal allows them to better compete against retail giants Amazon and Walmart, which have pushed further into the grocery business.

Kroger and Albertsons agreed to the temporary injunction in a state lawsuit filed by the Colorado attorney general. Colorado sued to block the merger in February, saying the transaction would reduce competition and harm consumers, workers and suppliers.

The Federal Trade Commission has separately filed a lawsuit in federal court in Oregon opposing the merger. The FTC says the combination would raise food prices and hurt workers’ bargaining power for pay raises.

A federal court will hear the FTC’s request for an injunction late next month. The judge in that case could issue an order imperiling the deal before the conclusion of the state trial in Colorado, which begins on Sept. 30. A Kroger spokeswoman said Thursday that the decision eliminates the need for an August hearing in the Colorado case.

Read the full story.