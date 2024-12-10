See why Jay Dardenne was fined by the ethics board

Jay Dardenne has been assessed a $3,000 fine for filing four campaign finance reports months after their deadline, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Dardenne, a longtime elected official who served as former Gov. John Bel Edwards’ commissioner of administration, told the Louisiana Board of Ethics that he didn’t have any excuse for failing to timely file the reports.

“In those previous years that I filed, I had gotten in the habit (of filing) only annually,” he says.

Dardenne, who also served as Louisiana’s lieutenant governor and secretary of state, initially faced a much larger fine. The penalty for the late reports was initially $12,000, but the board voted to reduce it to $3,000 after Dardenne personally apologized at its Friday meeting.

The four reports in question were connected to Dardenne’s political action committee, JAY PAC,

and were supposed to be submitted during the fall and winter of 2023. At the time, he made a few small campaign contributions out of that account for state elections.

Dardenne, a Republican, donated between $250 and $500 to a small group of candidates, including Baton Rouge state representatives Dixon McMakin and Barbara Freiberg, Secretary of State Nancy Landry and former state Rep. John Stefanski, who ran for attorney general last year.

The fine for missing a PAC campaign reporting deadline was $200 per day for up to 15 days, at which point it reached a maximum of $3,000. Dardenne’s four reports were between 75 and 162 days late, according to information the ethics board provided.

Read the full story.