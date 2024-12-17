See who’s on Sid Edwards’ transition team

Mayor-elect Sid Edwards named more than two dozen community leaders to his full transition team on Tuesday.

The Win EBR Transition Team will be co-chaired by state Sen. Rick Edmonds and former Metro Council member Darrell Glasper, who is now CEO of DNA Fossil Fuelz.

In addition, several area business leaders were named to the team including local architect Coleman Brown, local developer Mike Wampold, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Will Green, Sustainable Design Solutions President Kodi C. Guillory, Baton Rouge Area Chamber CEO Lori Melancon, Baton Rouge Area Foundation CEO Chris Meyers, and Eddie Rispone, chair of ISC Constructors and former Republican candidate for governor.

Mike Polito, CEO of Mapp Construction and a vocal supporter for Edwards during the campaign, was also named to the list, as well as community activists Nial Patel with SafeBR and Jennifer Richardson with Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.

