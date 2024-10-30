See who’s joining the ownership of this notable Baton Rouge insurance firm

Privately owned insurance firm Perkins-McKenzie recently announced the expansion of its ownership group with the additions of Todd Waguespack and Peyton Farr.

Farr and Waguespack join longtime owners John Enquist and Lane Grisby. Waguespack is the managing partner of homebuilder Level Homes. Farr has 18 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Farr will serve as the ownership group’s managing partner, and Debra Landry will continue as president.

Former LSU baseball and MLB player Mikie Mahtook recently joined Perkins-McKenzie as a partner.

Under its new leadership team, the firm aims to broaden its service offerings while maintaining personalized care.

Perkins-McKenzie was founded in 1950 and offers a range of insurance solutions, including personal, commercial and group benefits. Enquist and Grisby, chair emeritus of Cajun Industries, have owned the firm for around 30 years. Waguespack and Farr joined the ownership group earlier this year.

Waguespack was named Business Report’s Young Businessperson of the Year in 2014.