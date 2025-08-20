See who will guide the search for LSU’s next president

LSU’s search for its next president is officially underway and the committee leading the effort has tapped Baton Rouge-based SSA Consultants to guide the process, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The LSU Board of Supervisors will make the final selection, with the goal of having a new leader in place as early as the spring semester.

SSA President Christel Slaughter says the firm will subcontract some of the work to University of Kentucky executive Eric Monday, a former LSU chief financial officer who is rumored to be a contender himself. Other names circulating include interim LSU President Matt Lee, McNeese State President Wade Rousse and U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow.

The hire marks the first major leadership decision since Gov. Jeff Landry gained influence over higher education boards, part of his broader push to shift college governance to the right. Slaughter, who has ties to Louisiana’s Republican political circles, confirmed several individuals have already expressed interest in the job.

