See who Mayor Edwards has tapped to serve as his chief of staff

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards on Monday named Lon Vicknair as his chief of staff.

Vicknair retired as a naval officer after 20 years, serving multiple deployments including supporting combat operations in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq and the Horn of Africa. Vicknair most recently worked as a senior commercial manager for PSC Group managing logistic and sustainability operations embedded in multiple chemical facilities in Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee and California.

The Baton Rouge native volunteers as a reserve police officer in Central and as president of the Central Veterans Memorial.

