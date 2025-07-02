See who made this year’s Top 100 Private Companies list

In a year marked by economic headwinds and persistent uncertainty, the Capital Region’s Top 100 Private Companies achieved a record milestone—generating nearly $38.58 billion in revenue in 2024, a remarkable 17.82% increase over last year.

This surge comes despite the ongoing challenges that businesses across the country have faced: inflation that kept costs high, steep interest rates that made borrowing more expensive, regulatory shifts, and a nationwide struggle to fill jobs. Supply chains, still vulnerable to global disruptions and extreme weather, added further complications, while tighter lending standards forced many companies to rethink their growth strategies.

The recently rebranded Louisiana Blue once again takes the top spot on the list, with revenues in 2024 rising to $5.35 billion, up 4.93% over the previous year.

This year’s top five in Business Report‘s annual rankings saw a shake-up, with MMR Group Inc. moving up to claim the No. 5 spot after Dream Motor Group relocated its headquarters to Florida. MMR also posted the most impressive growth—up 75.29% to break the $2 billion mark.

