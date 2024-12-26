See who just bought this Donaldsonville hotel for $1.5M

A Donaldsonville hotel changed hands recently for $1.5 million, according to a deal filed last week with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Shri Rung LLC, represented by Ravi Patel, purchased the Oyo Townhouse hotel on La. 70 from First American Bank and Trust, sales documents show.

Online business filings list Shri Rung LLC’s address as America’s Best Value Inn & Suites on Airline Highway in Prairieville, owned by JNR Hospitality LLC. Patel is listed as a member of JNR.

First American Bank and Trust recently acquired the hotel property through a sheriff’s sale for $1.2 million, according to sales documents. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office had seized the property from local hotelier Raj Patel’s Prosperity Hoteliers LLC earlier this summer.