See which sector of housing starts is growing 

Housing starts across the nation slowed last month as a drop in multifamily projects outweighed a rise in construction for single-family homes, Bloomberg reports.

Housing starts decreased 0.5% last month to a 1.35 million annualized rate, according to government data released Friday, after a big rebound in August.

Starts of single-family homes grew 2.7% to an annualized 1.03 million, the strongest in five months. Construction of multifamily homes dropped 9.4% to a four-month low.

Overall construction permits dropped 2.9%.

Despite single-family housing starts growing, they are still significantly lower than the high levels seen in late 2021 and early 2022.

