See which local salon brand is expanding with a new location 

Eggie Salon Studio is expanding with a second location, InRegister reports.

In an expansion from its Goodwood location, the studio has acquired the Air Salon & Blow Dry Bar space in the Acadian Village shopping center on Perkins Road, securing a second location for the brand.

But this is only the beginning of planned business growth for founder and owner Rachel Eggie Gibbs.

She has been in talks with an unnamed planned development in the community, with intentions of investing in land there to build a larger, more comprehensive salon space. She’s also in the early stages of developing her own product line to complement the Eggie brand.

Read a Q&A with Gibbs on the growth of the business.