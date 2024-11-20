See which downtown restaurant has new owners 

Rick Volland, the owner of Capital City Grill and Stroubes Seafood and Steaks, has added another downtown restaurant to his portfolio.

Volland purchased Downtown Seafood and Grill in August after the former owner approached him about wanting to retire. Volland and his son Ricky, restaurant co-owner, plan to remodel the inside and modernize the building’s exterior.

Since taking over, the Vollands have added new flooring and updated woodwork inside the restaurant. In the coming weeks, they plan to focus on the building’s facade by adding new signs, repainting the front of the building a darker color and adding more wood fixtures, Volland says.

“We don’t want to take anything away from what Henry put together over the last 25 years,” Volland tells Daily Report. “Sometimes fresh eyes can lend a new perspective to a business.”

In addition to aesthetic upgrades, Volland plans to make menu adjustments such as adding a few new dishes, swapping some of the ingredients with higher-quality alternatives and incorporating locally sourced seafood. Volland says the restaurant will use Black Angus beef for hamburgers, and domestic catfish and shrimp.

After the renovations, the restaurant should look more like a “seafood shack, but nicer,” Volland says. He plans to complete the upgrades in the next month. If the concept succeeds, he says, he is considering expanding to other areas.