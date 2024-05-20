See which downtown coffee shop is closing its doors

Social Coffee, which opened in downtown Baton Rouge in spring of 2022, will close its doors in two weeks, the shop announced on Instagram Monday morning.

“We feel confident that we have achieved the values on our windows: Community, craft and curiosity,” the post reads.

In the shop’s farewell post, the owners encouraged people to “stay supporting your local, small businesses” and said the shop’s last day of business would be May 31.

Social Coffee opened on Third Street in 2022 after starting as a pop-up, mobile cart concept in 2019.