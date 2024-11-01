See which Bluebonnet office building just changed hands

A Bluebonnet office building is getting new owners, according to a deal filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

EJ Premier Holdings LLC purchased the 5,551-square-foot building from Hoffpauir Eye Center LLC for $933,000. Clay Furr with Momentum Commercial Real Estate brokered the deal for the buyer. Tom McGee with Lee & Associates represented the seller.

McGee tells Daily Report that Hoffpauir Eye Center owner Gregory Hoffpauir retired roughly a year ago. A medical office had been operating out of the suite but recently decided to move.

The office building has three suites, two of which are vacant, according to Furr. Building tenant Oak Hills Dental Care will continue operating out of the space.

“It was about a four-month search for properties, and that one kind of fell in our lap as a really good deal for us,” Furr says. “We toured it once and thought it was a great fit. They will make some pretty significant improvements to the vacant suites. They’re going to own and occupy the building.”

Furr says the buyers expect to operate out of the space by the first quarter of 2025. Plans for the space were not available before this morning’s publication deadline.