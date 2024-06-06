See which bills passed to help Louisiana’s insurance market

Louisiana legislators passed several bills aimed to provide relief for Louisiana’s home insurance conundrum in the latest legislative session that ended on Monday, the Center Square reports.

Many insurers have become insolvent or left the state entirely, leaving homeowners with only the most expensive options, after hurricanes Laura, Delta, Ida and Zeta battered the state in 2020 and 2021.

Heading into the latest legislative session, new Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple and Gov. Jeff Landry pushed for deregulation of the insurance market to encourage companies to return to the Louisiana market.

Among the bills that passed is House Bill 611, which repeals the three-year rule that says an insurer cannot cancel or fail to renew a customer’s policy if held longer than that time frame unless for a provided reason like a lack of payment or fraud.

Under the new legislation already signed by the governor, an insurer might refuse to renew up to 5% of its customers’ policies per calendar year for any reason, provided that no more than 5% of those without renewals are in one parish. Some lawmakers expressed concerns about deregulation, specifically in the short term before the market could correct itself.

