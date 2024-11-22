See which Baton Rouge seafood restaurant has new owners 

Alfredo Kulici, owner of Baton Rouge restaurants LaContea and Jabby’s Pizza, is the new owner of Louisiana Lagniappe Restaurant.

Kulici purchased the Perkins Road seafood restaurant on Thursday. He says the previous owners wanted to retire and entrust the business to someone who would care for it as they have. Kulici says he jumped at the opportunity and didn’t think twice.

“It feels too good to be true that my family and I own it now,” Kulici tells Daily Report. “It’s a dream because of the name and the status that the restaurant has in Baton Rouge. It’s not just an investment; it’s more like taking over a legacy and bringing it to the next level.”

Kulici says he has no plans to change Louisiana Lagniappe. He wants to keep the menu, service and restaurant the same. He has been working with the previous owners for the last two months, learning the recipes, cooking style, vendors and protocols.

The new owner of Louisiana Lagniappe plans to continue managing his other Baton Rouge businesses, along with his two additional restaurants: Artemis Greek Italian Restaurant in Thibodaux and another in Houston.