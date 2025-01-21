See which bank property on Coursey just sold

The b1Bank property on Coursey Boulevard has changed hands.

The bank sold the property to 11307 Coursey LLC for $1.6 million, according to a sales agreement filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Ronnie Pittman, director of special assets at b1Bank, represented the seller. Michael Divencenti Jr. represented the buyer.

Although the bank sold the building, it will lease the first floor of the branch to continue operating. The second floor is being leased to a tenant offering health services.

Susannah Denicola is the registered agent for 11307 Coursey LLC. The company’s mailing address is the same as 12301 Coursey LLC, which purchased the 40,000-square-foot office building on Coursey Boulevard that most recently housed engineering consulting firm S&B Engineers and Constructors for $2.9 million in November.