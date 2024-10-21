See where the Baton Rouge mayoral candidates stand in the latest poll 

Democrat Ted James has a small lead over incumbent Democrat Sharon Weston-Broome in the race to be East Baton Rouge’s mayor-president, according to a new poll released today by FuturePAC, the political action committee of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

The poll, conducted by JMC Analytics and Polling, shows 16% of voters are still undecided.

James has 29% of voter support in the poll, followed by Broome at 28%. Republican Sid Edwards garnered 22% support.

Other candidates drew significantly less backing. Republican Steve Meyers was fourth, at 2%; followed by Republican Tammy Cook, 1.3%; Republican Nathaniel Hearn, 0.9%; independent Ryan Carter, 0.7%; and independent William Roundtree, 0.4%.

If no candidate secures a majority in the primary, the top two vote-getters will square off in the Dec. 10 runoff election. The polls show James leading in a runoff against both Broome and Edwards.

The poll was conducted over a two-day period concluding Oct. 13 and drew from 670 likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of 3.8%.

Early voting began Oct. 18 and continues through Oct. 29, with the exception of Sunday, Oct. 27. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.