See where Louisiana ranks on Top States for Business

Louisiana came 47th in CNBC’s annual Top States for Business ranking, placing only higher than Alaska, Mississippi and Hawaii.

The media outlet ranks states each year based on 10 categories of competitiveness, including the cost of doing business, workforce, infrastructure, and technology and innovation.

Louisiana’s highest score was for the cost of doing business in the state, where it ranked eighth overall, but its overall score was dragged down by low marks for infrastructure, economy, and technology and innovation categories.

Louisiana ranked last for its workforce. For that category, the study measured each state’s concentration of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workers and the percentage of workers with college degrees, associate degrees and industry-recognized certificates. Also considered: success in attracting talent at all levels, measured by the net migration of educated workers to each state and other factors.

The full report card:

Infrastructure: 39

Workforce: 50

Economy: 37

Quality of life: 43

Cost of doing business: 8

Technology and innovation: 37

Business friendliness: 35

The state has fared poorly in the ranking for years. Louisiana was ranked 49th last year, 48th in 2022 and 44th in 2021.

See the complete rankings as well as the methodology.