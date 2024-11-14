See where Louisiana ranks for EV chargers

While electric vehicles make up less than 1% of the cars traversing Louisiana roadways, the state took the second spot in a recent report that tracked charging station growth in the past year, Floodlight reports.

An annual report from Zutobi, an international online driver’s education platform, says Louisiana’s EV charging infrastructure saw nearly 50% growth between 2023 and 2024, with the number of charging stations jumping from 475 to 709. Louisiana lags behind Connecticut, which experienced a 55% growth in EV charging stations year-to-year, but above Delaware, which experienced a 42% growth.

Despite the ranking, local EV advocates say Louisiana’s growth seems substantial because there were so few chargers in the state to begin with. And the state still lags behind the rest of the country when it comes to installing public EV chargers.

One reason for the delay: Louisiana still hasn’t rolled out the $73 million worth of charging infrastructure funding it received under the Biden Administration’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI).

