See what’s postponed, cancelled this weekend due to Tropical Storm Nate

Several Baton Rouge-area events and organizations are already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nate, which could make landfall in Louisiana this weekend. Rain is in the forecast for Baton Rouge. Check out what’s cancelled or postponed this weekend:

Ogden Park Prowl: Postponed

From the organizers: “We hate to announce it, but after consulting with our artists and local meteorologists, we’ve decided to postpone Prowl. Stay tuned for the reschedule date and more info!”

Sunday in the Park: Cancelled

From the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge: “Due to the inclement weather expected this Sunday, we are unfortunately cancelling our Sunday in the Park performance.”

Flambeau Fest: No change

From WBRZ: “The Flambeau Fest will not be rescheduled, despite an earlier concern over the tropical system Nate entering the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.”

CATS: Suspending service

From CATS: “Ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, CATS will suspend service effective 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017 until 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2017.”

Southern football game: Time change

From Southern University: “The SU Athletic Department announced that kickoff for Saturday’s football game against Alabama A&M has been moved up to 1 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium. As a result, the annual homecoming parade and the homecoming day party have been postponed until further notice.”

Southeastern football game: Time change

From Southeastern Louisiana University: “As a safety precaution in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nate, Southeastern Louisiana University has moved its Saturday football game to 10 a.m. and postponed all Homecoming activities, including tailgating, until the Oct. 28 football game.”

Baton Rouge Soccer Club: Cancelled

From Baton Rouge Soccer Club: “We canceled our annual United Cup event that brings in more than 200 teams to the city over the weekend.”