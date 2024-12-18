See what’s opening in the former Louis DeAngelos location 

My Salon Suite, a Louisiana-founded salon and spa suite corporation and franchise, is opening its second Baton Rouge location.

The location will open at the former Louis DeAngelos on Bluebonnet Boulevard in early 2025. It will feature 31 salon and spa suites for lease, ideal for beauty and wellness professionals such as hairstylists, chiropractors, tattoo artists, reiki practitioners and nail technicians.

Aiesha Williams, My Salon Suite district manager for New Orleans and Baton Rouge, says construction at the site began in August. The corporate-owned space still has salon and spa suites available for lease.

The other My Salon Suite location in Baton Rouge is on Perkins Road. It also has locations in Lafayette, Gonzales, Kenner, Mandeville and Metairie.