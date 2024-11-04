See what the Secretary of State says about Louisiana’s Election Day

A “smooth election day” is what Deputy Secretary of State Joel Watson is predicting for Louisiana when it comes to lingering concerns about the integrity of elections, reports The Center Square.

Watson projects that approximately 1 to 1.2 million voters will turn out Tuesday. Watson spotlighted the comprehensive testing and sealing procedures conducted at public meetings before and after elections, noting that “we have some great procedures that we take here in Louisiana to make sure our elections are safe.”

Watson explains that Louisiana’s voting machines “never ever touch the internet,” underscoring the importance of physical security.

“We’ve got great procedures, including making sure our equipment never ever touches the internet and our physical security, which is keeping our machines secure when they’re not in use, and also implementing test and seal procedures,” Watson says. “So every election, we test the machines at a public meeting, we also seal them with the tamper evidence seal. And then after that the seals are broken in another public meeting.”

Read the full story.