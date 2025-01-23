See what restaurants have reopened following the winter storm

Missing your fave restaurant yet? We feel you.

We’re going on more than 48 hours snowed in following a rare winter storm that has shut down much of the city’s infrastructure, 225 Magazine reports. But local restaurants are slowly trickling back to life, serving warm meals to those who need it.

The magazine surveyed restaurants that planned to be open Thursday and created a list of them as of Thursday morning. Hours and menus may change, so the restaurants’ social media accounts are linked for more information. View the full list from 225 Magazine.