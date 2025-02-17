These two multifamily developments are being considered

A proposed seven-story multifamily student housing development on Nicholson Drive is among the items the Planning Commission will discuss tonight at its regular meeting.

The commission will review the final development plan for the Sterling Southgate complex, which would be near the intersection of Nicholson and Burbank drives.

The multifamily development would comprise 272 high-density units on two tracts totaling some 5 acres.

Sterling Southgate would be adjacent to the luxury apartment community Southgate Towers.

In a separate item, the Commission will consider a one-year extension on phase three of the River House Apartment development on Nicholson Drive near Oklahoma Street.

The project was approved in 2022 and includes 160 high-density units.

Consulting firm Stantec applied for the extension, citing ongoing economic challenges such as rising construction costs and high interest rates. No changes or revisions to the previously approved development plan are being requested.

View the full agenda.