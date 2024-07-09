See what Goldman Sachs executives are saying about the economy

Goldman Sachs Asset Management executives expect the U.S. economy to grow at a slower clip of about 2% in the second half of 2024, they said on Tuesday, with equity indexes seen largely flat due to declining earnings growth and political anxieties, Reuters reports.

That combo makes the investment landscape more complex, but there are still opportunities, including a broader array of AI stocks, GSAM says in its mid-year outlook.

“It’s absolutely a soft landing,” says Lindsay Rosner, head of multisector investing at the asset management arm of Goldman Sachs. “As the data comes through, that’s what we’re seeing.”

While Rosner doesn’t expect the Feds to begin cutting rates until September, she says cuts could move forward at 25 basis points per quarter.

As interest rates fall, she expects the fixed income market to benefit and hints there are particularly interesting opportunities in the high-yield bond market and in structured credit.

