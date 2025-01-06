This development is being proposed near Nicholson and Burbank

A new seven-story multifamily student housing development is proposed for Nicholson Drive.

The Planning Commission will review the final development plan for the Sterling Southgate complex, which would be located near the intersection of Nicholson and Burbank Drives, at its February meeting.

The development would comprise 272 high-density units and more than 775 parking spaces on two tracts totaling just over 5 acres. Chad Stevens of the civil engineering firm MR Engineering and Surveying submitted the application to the commission. Stevens tells Daily Report the new apartment complex will offer market rate student housing.

Sterling Southgate would be adjacent to luxury apartment community Southgate Towers. The First Bank acquired the property for $3 million at a sheriff’s sale in October 2023, three weeks after the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office seized it from Southgate Towers LLC, clerk of court records show.