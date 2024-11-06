See the program turning local high schoolers into business owners

Most teenagers lack the financial resources to turn an idea into a reality, and navigating the legal and regulatory requirements necessary to officially register and operate a company can certainly be a struggle.

Enter Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge.

Launched in 2018, YEA BR is a partnership of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Louisiana Economic Development and LSU that offers high school students a unique opportunity to launch their own businesses over the course of an academic year.

As Business Report features in its latest issue, YEA BR recently welcomed its seventh cohort, which received record interest with 95 total applicants. To date, 120 students have launched over 100 businesses through the academy.

