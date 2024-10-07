See the latest business development planned along Burbank 

A JPMorgan Chase branch is being proposed for a rapidly developing area on Burbank Drive.

At its November meeting, the Planning Commission will review plans to build a Chase Bank on a vacant lot at the corner of Burbank Drive and Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard.

First Estate LLC owns the property, which it purchased from JEC Real Estate Investments LLC for $1.5 million in 2022.

The proposed bank, which would be Chase’s 16th branch site in Baton Rouge, is earmarked for a stretch of roadway near West Lee Drive, which is experiencing rapid growth.

At its October meeting, the Planning Commission will review plans to build a 7 Brew Coffee and Panda Express near West Lee and Burbank Drives. A Starbucks is also proposed for the area.

In March, Tasty Delites Southeast LLC purchased property near the proposed Starbucks to house a Dunkin’ Donuts and other retail businesses.