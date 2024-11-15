A first look at the Overpass District’s newest restaurant 

The Perkins Road Overpass District restaurant scene grew on Friday with the opening of Luna Cocina at the former Bumsteers location, 225 reports.

The modern Mexican restaurant with rooftop views is the brainchild of Faris Salameh, who also owns Mulberry Market in Willow Grove, and his business partners Timothy Wilkerson and Manal Salameh. The two-story eatery will offer drinks, small plates, Mexican food classics and more.

“We knew this area needed (another) sort of hip, chic, fun restaurant,” Salameh says. “We know Mexican food very well from growing up in the South, eating it our whole lives. We just knew what to do.”

Salameh says the restaurant took about four months to come to fruition. He and his team, consisting of his friends and family, developed the menu and designed the interior. Luna’s overall vibe was inspired by the architecture of the building’s pueblo-esque exterior and the restaurant scenes in destinations like New York City and New Orleans.

“My girlfriend and I lived in New York for six months, so we were really inspired with how they do restaurants over there,” Salameh says.

