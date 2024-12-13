See the changes proposed for the Materra development near Woman’s Hospital

The Planning Commission will consider a proposed apartment community for the 100-acre Materra development near Woman’s Hospital at its monthly meeting on Monday.

The final development plan for the proposed Heights at Materra consists of 295 units on the nearly 8-acre development.

Hammond-based Stoa Group submitted the plan. The group proposed a final development plan to the commission more than a year ago, but it specified 345 units, 531 parking spaces and roughly 2.5 acres of open space.

The new plan proposes 467 parking spaces and around 2.2 acres of open space.

Also on the agenda: A proposal to add a 5,400-square-foot multipurpose building on the 30-acre tract near Gardere Lane. The facility currently has several buildings that total 46,539 square feet worth of space.

Ritter Maher Architects submitted the plan to the commission.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall.