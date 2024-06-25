See Landry’s latest efforts to raise Louisiana’s health care ranking

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is shaking up the state’s health care leadership structure in an effort to better the state’s ranking, the USA Today network reports.

Landry has shifted health secretary Ralph Abraham to the newly-created position of surgeon general and promoted current undersecretary Michael Harrington to lead the agency as its top executive.

The Legislature passed a bill this spring creating the office of state surgeon general to replace the previous role of chief medical officer. Landry signed it into law Tuesday.

“This puts Louisiana ahead of the game along with six other states having a physician in charge working side by side with the secretary as CEO,” Landry said during a press conference Tuesday. “It places a doctor to oversee the health plan of Louisiana and an executive to oversee the department.

Before he took office, Landry announced Abraham as secretary in December and also appointed Harrington as the undersecretary before announcing the promotions Tuesday.

“Putting the patient first is foremost in our dialogue,” Abraham says. “We’re putting aside everything in the way of the patient-doctor relationship to move up from 49th (in health care) to where we deserve to be.

“We’re going to change policies that have been holding us back. We will work with hospitals, doctors, medical schools, universities and everybody in that health care chain.”

