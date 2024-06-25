The Public Service Commission race is heating up

Candidates are starting to materialize for the soon-to-be vacant Public Service Commission seat, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Incumbent Craig Greene announced last week that this year will be his eighth and final on the commission. An orthopedic surgeon, Greene says he wants to spend more time with his family and patients.

Greene, a moderate Republican, wielded enormous power as the lone swing vote between two GOP members and two Democrats on the commission, which regulates the state’s energy policy and public utilities, such as Entergy and Atmos. Greene has cast the deciding vote on several controversial proposals.

As Louisiana Illuminator writes, whoever takes his seat gets to decide whether to hold onto that power with a similarly moderate stance or relinquish it and toe the party line.

The qualifying dates for the race are July 17 through July 19.

So far, three Republicans have confirmed their intent to qualify for the election: state Sen. Jean-Paul Coussan of Lafayette and former state representatives Barry Ivey of Central and Scott McKnight of Baton Rouge.

