See how the Louisiana Lottery headquarters looks now

The interior renovation of the Louisiana Lottery headquarters in March transformed a dated office building into a vibrant, modern workspace.

As Business Report features in its latest issue, the creative mission of the $1.646 million project was to align the office design with the company’s branding and accommodate new work styles, including hybrid work, collaboration, and transparency.

Strategic interior walls were demolished to create a more open office area, allowing for the addition of collaboration zones for a more interactive work environment. Storefront glass was added to all perimeter offices to allow natural light to filter through the entire space.

See the new design of the Louisiana Lottery headquarters, and send comments to editor@businessreport.com.