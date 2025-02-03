See how oil prices are reacting to the threat of US tariffs on Canadian crude

Oil prices jumped on Monday amid fears that President Donald Trump’s hefty tariffs on major trade partners could disrupt supplies and raise prices at the pump, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The U.S. oil gauge, West Texas Intermediate, was up 2% at $74.97 a barrel in trading on Monday, while Brent crude rose 1.3% to $76.64 a barrel.

Effective Tuesday, the U.S. will impose a 25% levy on imports from Canada, a 10% tariff on energy products from Canada, and an additional 10% tariff on China. Trump also says he could slap tariffs on the European Union in the coming months.

“Given the importance of Canadian oil to the U.S., it is not surprising to see that WTI is trading stronger this morning,” ING strategists say.

The U.S. imports around 4 million barrels a day of Canadian oil, with Midwest refineries heavily dependent on this trade. Tariffs on those imports could result in higher costs for making finished products such as gasoline.

“U.S. refineries—primarily in the Midwest—rely on Canadian crude to produce the gasoline, diesel and jet fuel that’s critical for transportation, agriculture and American consumers,” the American Petroleum Institute said in a statement released Saturday.

