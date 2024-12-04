See how much shoppers spent online Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday

U.S. shoppers spent an unprecedented $41.1 billion online from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday this year, The Washington Post reports.

That $41.1 billion is an 8.1% surge over last year’s figures. Cyber Monday was the biggest day for online shopping, but there was also strong growth on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Industry groups say higher earners did the bulk of the buying, though.

According to National Retail Federation CEO Matthew Shay, the five-day retail figures underscore a “bifurcation” in shopping patterns between income levels—shoppers from households making $50,000 prefer to hunt for deals in person, he says.

