See how much revenue Baton Rouge casinos brought in last month

Baton Rouge casinos collectively boosted their revenue by 6.5% in November compared to October, according to the state gaming board’s latest report.

It was the second straight month revenues increased following a dip in September.

The Belle of Baton Rouge experienced the most significant increase, with a 77% month-over-month revenue jump. The casino brought in $575,408 in November, up from the $325,011 it earned in October. However, year-over-year revenue for the Belle fell 20.4% compared to November 2023.

The area’s top-earning casino, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, earned $14,377,358 last month, an uptick from October’s $13,570,586. Year-over-year revenue increased 6.8%.

The Queen Baton Rouge, meanwhile, posted a 4.5% revenue increase in October. The casino earned $7,569,380, up from $7,243,699 in October. The Queen also saw an 18.4% rise in revenue compared to last November.

In all, Baton Rouge casinos reported revenue of $22,522,245 last month, up from $21,139,296 in October. Cumulative revenue was up 9.5% compared to November 2023.

The Queen was the most visited Baton Rouge casino in November with 104,099 visitors. L’Auberge was next, with 88,684 guests. Statewide, the casinos collectively saw 1.2 million visitors last month.

Louisiana’s 15 riverboat casinos collected a total of $151 million in November, a 13% increase from the $134 million earned in October and an 8% rise from the $140 million earned in November 2023.