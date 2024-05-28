See how many jobs the Capital Region added last month

The Capital Region saw the highest year-over-year growth of jobs added in April, according to the latest figures from Lousiana’s Workforce Commission.

The Baton Rouge MSA recorded 426,100 jobs in April—an 8,000 increase from April 2023 and a 2,300 increase from March. The Capital Region saw the highest over-the-year change, followed by the Lake Charles MSA, which saw 2,100 more jobs in April from April 2023.

Statewide, total nonfarm employment for April was 1,968,900—an increase of 12,300 jobs from March and an increase of 11,700 year-over-year.

The monthly gains represent the 37th consecutive month—or roughly three years—of over-the-year employment gains.

See the full report.