See how many jobs Baton Rouge added in August

Baton Rouge’s job market cooled in August, with the metro area losing 1,500 seasonally adjusted jobs compared to July, according to new data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Still, employment in the Capital Region remains up 700 jobs from August 2024, showing modest year-over-year growth.

Statewide, Louisiana’s job market continues to post long-term gains. Total nonfarm employment in August was 2,002,500, down slightly from July but 19,100 jobs higher than a year earlier, marking the 53rd straight month of year-over-year growth. Private sector employment rose by 17,800 jobs over the past year.

Industries leading statewide month-to-month gains included trade, transportation and utilities (+900), leisure and hospitality (+800) and manufacturing (+600). The state’s unemployment rate edged down to 4.4%.

Baton Rouge’s loss contrasted with growth in some other metros. Shreveport added 500 jobs from July and 2,200 from a year earlier, while Lafayette posted both monthly and annual gains.