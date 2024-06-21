See how many COVID-era tax credit claims the IRS plans to reject

The Internal Revenue Service is planning to deny billions of dollars worth of what it says are improper claims for a popular pandemic-era tax credit, while starting to gradually pay out some claims that have been sitting at the tax agency for nearly a year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The IRS plans to maintain a moratorium on processing claims for the employee retention tax credit filed since mid-September 2023. The agency, which had said it hoped to resume significant processing of claims in late spring, announced its plans this week.

The announcement represents the latest attempt to deal with issues related to the employee retention tax credit launched by Congress to encourage employers to keep workers employed during the pandemic. The IRS is trying to stop a wave of fraud while still processing legitimate ones out of the more than 1 million pending claims.

Thus far, the program has cost the government roughly $230 billion, about triple the early projections.

Read the full story.