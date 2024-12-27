See how Louisiana’s jobless claim numbers compare nationally

The Louisiana labor market is bucking national trends, with both initial and continued unemployment claims falling.

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana dropped 15% last week from the previous week, to 1,592. Claims were also nearly 10% lower than the same period last year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, decreased 7% to 1,742.

While continued claims grew nationwide, continued claims dropped in Louisiana some 12% last week from the previous week, to 10,792. Claims were also 18% lower than they were for the same period last year.