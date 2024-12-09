See how Louisiana is bucking the national unemployment trend

While initial jobless claims are rising nationwide, initial unemployment claims in Louisiana dropped 33% for the week ending Nov. 30.

There were 1,423 initial claims filed in Louisiana, according to the latest figures, down from the previous week’s 2,122. Initial claims, a proxy for layoffs, also remain 27% lower in Louisiana than the same period last year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, decreased 2% to 1,703.

Despite the drop in initial claims, continued claims in Louisiana rose nearly 3% to 11,690.

See the full release.