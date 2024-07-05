See how Louisiana Creole is making a comeback

The language of Kouri-Vini, or Louisiana Creole, is making a comeback after generations of falling out of usage.

The latest episode of 225 magazine’s ”Between the Lines,” looks at a collaboration between the Capitol Park Museum and Chinbo Inc. on a Kouri-Vini immersion experience.

Jonathan Mayers, president of Chinbo Inc., hosted the experience as a part of the new museum exhibit he curated, “Mitologji Latannyèr.” The exhibit highlights art and stories in languages found around the state—English, French, Tunica and Kouri-Vini. Mayers aims to spread word of the language and inspire others to learn it and teach others.

Watch the full episode.