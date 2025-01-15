See how BRYC is expanding the number of students it serves 

The Baton Rouge Youth Coalition is aiming to maximize the number of students it can serve in the Baton Rouge area.

The nonprofit BRYC wrapped up renovations in November on its new Airline Highway campus in the former Louisiana Emergency Response Network and Healing Place Church facility on Airline Highway. The new location, funded by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, allows the nonprofit to provide more access to families in the area. According to BRYC Chief of Staff Josh Howard, 50% of the families that the nonprofit serves live near the Airline campus.

The downtown campus also underwent major renovations including removing walls to create more spacious learning rooms, installing new carpeting throughout most of the campus, adding three glass-enclosed meeting spaces and completing a full interior repaint with wall graphics that showcase the organization’s values and mantras.

With the additional campus and new renovations, BRYC Executive Director Lucas Spielfogel says the nonprofit can expand its reach and serve more students. In the next school year, it plans to serve 300 students with in-school programs—more than three times the number it works with now.

Next school year, the organization aims to enroll up to 500 students in after-school programming between both campuses. By the 2027-2028 school year, Spielfogel plans to maximize the facilities’ capacity by serving up to 600 students in grades eight through 12 between both BRYC sites.