See how a March vote could affect funding for Louisiana higher education

A March vote on Louisiana’s constitutional rewrite could impact funding for early childhood and higher education, The Center Square reports.

The changes would eliminate some trust funds. This would reduce retirement debt and make teachers’ stipends permanent pay raises.

However, this shift risks funding gaps for early childhood programs and higher education institutions, raising concerns among lawmakers and stakeholders.

Department of Revenue Secretary Richard Nelson assured a new fund for higher education. But there are worries about stable financial support for LSU and historically Black colleges like Grambling State University and Southern University.

Eliminating the Quality Education Support Fund, which previously aided early childhood education, adds complexity. Legislators are also preparing for broader tax reforms, including potential sales tax expansions on services, which could create challenges for small businesses.

Read the full article.