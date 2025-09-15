SEC backs ExxonMobil program enlisting retail investors in proxy fights

ExxonMobil has won SEC approval to enlist its retail investors in a new proxy voting program, letting them automatically side with management on shareholder proposals, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Individual investors hold nearly 40% of Exxon’s stock—worth about $190 billion—but few typically vote. Exxon hopes activating this base will counter activist campaigns, especially on climate issues.

Exxon, which has paid out more than $115 billion in dividends and buybacks since 2022, expects many retail investors to align with management.

The SEC’s green light marks the first approval of such a program for a nonfinancial company, potentially setting precedent. Exxon plans to contact shareholders this month, pitching the voluntary opt-in initiative as a way to ensure “retail investors deserve to be heard.”

