Searching for a way to fire the Fed chair, Trump says he may have found it

President Donald Trump says he has finally found a way to achieve his goal of removing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, accusing him of mismanaging the U.S. central bank’s $2.5 billion renovation project.

The push comes after a monthslong campaign by Trump to try to rid himself of the politically independent central banker, who has resisted the Republican president’s calls to slash interest rates out of concerns about the administration’s tariffs sparking higher levels of inflation.

Trump indicated Tuesday that Powell’s handling of an extensive renovation project on two Fed buildings in Washington could be grounds to take the unprecedented and possibly legally dubious step of firing him. “I think it sort of is,” Trump said.

“When you spend $2.5 billion on, really, a renovation, I think it’s really disgraceful,” Trump said, adding that he never saw the Fed chair as someone who needed a “palace.”

The project has been underway for years, going back to Trump’s first term. But it only recently caught the White House’s attention. Trump maintains Fed rate cuts would lower the costs of government borrowing, while Powell has warned a premature rate cut could worsen inflation and ultimately raise those borrowing costs.

The risk of the Fed losing its political independence could undermine America’s financial markets, possibly leading to a meltdown in stocks and investors charging a premium to lend to the U.S. economy.

